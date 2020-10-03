Singapore reports single digit COVID-19 cases for first time since March

SINGAPORE— Singapore reported on Saturday new coronavirus cases in the single digits for the first time since March.
The city-state, which has seen cases fall sharply in recent months as it has brought outbreaks in migrant worker dormitories under control, said it had discovered just six new cases.
Of those six, four were classed as imported cases – travelers who had been ordered to stay home on arrival into the Southeast Asian island nation.
