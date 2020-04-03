Singaporean pastor is 4th COVID-19 case in Zambales

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales – A 62-year-old Singaporean has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), making him the fourth case in the province, authorities here said.

The man, who is a pastor based in San Marcelino town, had traveled to Singapore and Japan before arriving in the country on March 14, according to San Marcelino Mayor Elvis Soria.

Twelve days later, the man experienced symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, sore throat and mild cough.

He was monitored by local health officials who then took his swab samples for testing on March 31. The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine released the test result on Friday afternoon, which turned out positive for the disease.

Soria said they had started conducting contact tracing involving those people who came in contact with the patient.

Barangay Rabanes, where the patient resides, has been placed on lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

