Singaporeans Can Win Cash Worth Up To $1,000 And Donate Credits To Healthcare Workers With PolicyPal’s MoneyBag Game

and resulted in a slew of Circuit Breaker measures to protect our health and safety. PolicyPal announces a new savings game in their mobile app with a cash prize of $1,000 .

. PolicyPal also offers the use of in-app credits they earn to be donated to vulnerable frontline healthcare workers.

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The total number of COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed in Singapore with more than 30,000 infected since our first reported case on 29 February. This has caused the government to enact stricter safe-distancing guidelines to curb the spread of the disease. These measures have affected many people’s livelihood as they are no longer to operate, as usual, resulting in challenging cash flow issues.

MAS-licensed Insure-Tech, PolicyPal, announces cash prizes of $1,000 when users play MoneyBag. The MoneyBag game is a virtual savings game that encourages users to motivate each other to hit their saving goals together. This is a fun and collaborative financial management game that is simple to understand.

PolicyPal developed this game so that people can learn how to better manage their finances during the circuit breaker times. This game also offers $50,000 worth of vouchers from partners such as foodpanda, Shopee, Zenyum, IUIGA, Revolut, GoldenDuck, CirclesLife, Grain, TheFreshLab and Tiq.



PolicyPal users can increase the amount of in-app credits they have by inviting players to join them in playing the MoneyBag game. They can then donate their credits to medical frontline workers in the Reward marketplace.

The credits donated will be used to support COVID-19 insurance coverage for medical frontline workers, with any excess contribution donated to registered medical charities.

Singaporeans and Singaporean Permanent Residents that are registered medical frontline workers can apply for complimentary COVID-19 insurance coverage with PolicyPal.

ABOUT POLICYPAL

Founded in 2016, PolicyPal is an insurance platform that helps people make the right choice for their financial needs and rewards them with lower insurance premiums through predictive analytics. PolicyPal connects advisers across different insurers and empowers advisers with everything they need to provide financial advice to consumers – from quotations, marketing, customer service to data analytics. With over 50,000 consumers on the platform, PolicyPal is building technology to transform protection and financial services for consumers, advisers and insurers across the entire insurance industry. For more information about PolicyPal, please visit www.policypal.com .

