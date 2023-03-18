Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority Approves Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-Valent Conjugate Vaccine For Adults 18 Years Or OlderPfizer Logo.jpg

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com.sg and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/PfizerSG.

March 18, 2023.

This release contains forward‐looking information about APEXXNAR® [pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine (20-valent, adsorbed)] (PCV20), including its potential benefits, an approval in the European Union for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in individuals 18 years of age or older, a potential pediatric indication and a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to include data in the U.S. prescribing information for adults age 18 years or older regarding coadministration of PREVNAR 20 with a seasonal inactivated influenza vaccine, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties regarding the commercial success of PCV20; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any biologics license applications may be filed in particular jurisdictions for PCV20 for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia in adults age 18 years or older or for any other potential indications; whether and when the sBLA pending in the U.S. may be approved and whether and when any such other applications that may be pending or filed for PCV20 may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product’s benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product’s efficacy and, if approved, whether PCV20 will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of PCV20; uncertainties regarding the ability to obtain recommendations from vaccine advisory or technical committees and other public health authorities regarding PCV20 and uncertainties regarding the commercial impact of any such recommendations; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at

