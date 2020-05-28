“Singer Sitti Navarro starts home-based chorizo business during ECQ”

Filipina bossa nova singer Sitti Navarro shares her experience starting her first food business while doing home quarantine.

Initially known for her distinctive bossa nova vocals, singer Sitti Navarro is now a home-based business owner as well. In her Instagram post last May 27, the singer shared how she ended up with a thriving food business selling homemade chorizo online in her community after the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) was put to effect in Metro Manila.

She wrote,

“What a crazy turn of events the past two weeks have been for me ⚡️.

My husband Joey had long been telling me to start a home-based business and to help our Manang Klim sell her chorizo. For some unknowable, unidentifiable reason, I suddenly felt a really strong, ‘Huy magsimula ka na bukas’- kick to start selling last May 13. I started by posting in our village group page, and was quite surprised at the reception—even the love—that some of our neighbors had for our chorizo.

(Well, masarap naman talaga chorizo namin. Nagulat lang talaga kami sa response haha. Di namin in-expect.)

It’s been very hectic posting, taking orders, going to the village market buying pork everyday, packing, and then going around our village delivering these orders. There was one day it took me two hours of going around the village just to deliver each order in the rain—I was so wiped out after! And there were even times, not the first in my 35 years of living, when I doubted myself and what I was doing.

It was one such tiring day when my chorizo-carrying and delivering hands made it to @maudesigns8 ‘s doorstep. Her husband, @tris_synth answered when I rang the doorbell, and he asked me to wait so that I could meet his daughter, Rhian. He said she was a fan. I said, yes, of course, I’ll wait, but I wasn’t prepared for the onslaught of emotions as I met her. She’s 9, and her dad said she listens to my music every night. She was so shy when I first met her—I couldn’t resist not singing the chorus of ‘Para Sa Akin’ to her, my eyes tearing up as I sang. I wanted to hug her but I couldn’t, separated by their gate we were. I drove off with tears in my eyes and gratitude in my heart for having met her ♥️

I thought then, this is one of the reasons why you’re being led to do this. If you hadn’t been selling and delivering chorizo in your village maybe you wouldn’t have met her, and you wouldn’t have had that sliver of hope and sunshine that meeting her gave you.

Days of driving around and sourcing containers also led me to once again appreciate hard work and grit. It led me to respect those with homebased businesses all the more – particularly moms who have to juggle sometimes clingy children. While waiting in traffic one day, my eyes fell on a lone ant and it made me ask, do ants die when they’re separated from their colony? When I was waiting for a customer’s payment, I saw a really feisty bird endlessly bugging a cat and the cat just lazily ignoring it – I had to blink twice to check that I was really seeing that.

These are moments I probably would not have otherwise experienced had I not been where I was at that particular moment. So to you who are questioning yourself and your life, take a moment to actually look at your moments.

Every moment is teachable. That is what I have learned.:

