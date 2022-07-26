Single Mother Nabbed for Stealing Milk, Balloon for Child’s Birthday

Single Mother Stealing Milk, Balloon for Child’s Birthday Arrested

Police authorities arrested a single mother after allegedly stealing milk, a balloon, and a pack of oil purportedly for her child’s birthday.

A single mother was compelled to commit an illegal act specifically for her child due to poverty and a lack of financial aid. The mother was reportedly detained by law enforcement for allegedly stealing milk, a balloon, and oil for her child’s birthday, according to iFM 93.9 Davao.

Heartbreaking images of a single mother who was detained for shoplifting were posted on the Facebook page. The woman suspect who allegedly stole a number of items from a business at the Cogon Market in Cagayan de Oro was apprehended and detained, as seen in the images.

For her child’s birthday, the female burglar took milk, balloons, frying oil, and decorations. After being detained for her crime, the single mother becomes upset and starts crying.

The article becomes popular online and receives a range of responses from the internet community. As a consequence, the netizens were able to raise P7,000 by collecting donations from kindhearted people. The money raised will be used to pay back the store that the single mother robbed and to atone for the sin that was done.

Here is the full post:

“Isang Single Mom Huli dahil sa pagnanakaw:

Humagulhol ang babae ng na caught in the act na nagnanakaw ng mga paninda sa Cagayan De Oro. Aniya nagawa nya daw ito sa dahilang gusto nya lang mahandaan at maexperience ng nag iisa nyang ANAK ang salitang BIRTHDAY PARTY. Mga baloons , Mantika at gatas ang mga nakuhang gamit ng suspect.

Dahil sa sinapit na ito ng Single Mom, maraming Netizens ang tumulong at umabot na sa 7,000 ang naipong pera para ipambayad sa tindahan na ninakawan ni ate at ma abswelto nalang sa kasalanang ginawa. ”

