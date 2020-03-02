‘Single-use’ plastics now barred in Supreme Court offices

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has implemented a total ban on the use of single-use plastics in its offices.

In a memorandum dated February 28, 2020, Deputy Clerk of Court and Chief Administrative Officer Atty. Maria Carina M. Cunanan said the high court is adopting the solid waste avoidance and waste management strategy of the National Solid Waste Management Commission (NSWMC), which is under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

ADVERTISEMENT

Under NSWMC Resolution No. 1363-2020, among considered “unnecessary single-use plastics” are the following: “plastic cups (lower than 0.2 mm in thickness), plastic drinking straws, plastic coffee stirrers, plastic spoons, plastic forks, plastic knives, and plastic labo and thin-filmed sando bags (lower than 15 microns).”

KGA

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ