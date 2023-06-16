Singleron launches two new instruments to further standardize single cell analysis workflow

COLOGNE, Germany, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “We care for your samples, you care for science” – Singleron holds true to their slogan as reliable partner to scientists and clinicians. Developing single cell multi-omics products that can be used in research and clinical settings, the launch of two new instruments extends their current portfolio that delivers one-stop-shop solutions for the single cell sequencing workflow.

Scientists and clinical researchers appreciate the prospect of portable instruments that easily fit into any laboratory, whilst delivering results that are accurate and reproducible. The introduction of single cell sequencing library processing system NEO and tissue dissociation instrument Python Junior is aiming to meet such needs in the field, to make single cell sequencing accessible for every laboratory.

Python Junior is specifically designed to streamline the dissociation process from solid tissue to high-quality single cell suspension, combining mechanical treatment and enzymatic digestion. It has the flexibility to run two independent channels and program options, whilst efficiently dissociating a broad range of tissue types. The instrument is suitable for a wide range of input volumes which is pertinent for clinical samples.

NEO simplifies the operation process for single cell sequencing library construction by providing fully automated chip priming, cell partition, cell lysis and nucleic acid capture. It can be used with a variety of unique single cell multi-omics solutions from Singleron. Providing high throughput of up to half a million cells in one run on four independent channels, this instrument adds flexibility to the single cell sequencing workflow, allowing simultaneous chip running with different throughputs and applications.

Standardization and automation are features required to translate new technologies to clinics. Singleron’s two new systems are designed with such requirements in mind to help move single cell sequencing closer to applications in precision medicine.

About Singleron:

Founded in 2018, Singleron develops and commercializes single cell multi-omics products that can be used in both research and clinical settings. Its current product portfolio includes instruments, microfluidic devices, reagents, software analysis and database solutions that facilitate high-throughput single cell analysis. Singleron’s sample services offer expert execution and generation of high-quality results for academia, clinics, and biotech.

The company currently has offices, laboratories, and manufacturing facilities in Germany, Singapore, China, and the US. Its products are used in over 2000 laboratories in hospitals, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.