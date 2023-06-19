SingNow organizes “Dai su he SingNow” event for national students

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SingNow, a leading entertainment singing application, always shows its interest in helping young people in Vietnam develop and nurture their singing talent.

“Dai su he SingNow” is a program in the series of plan and content development orientation of SingNow. Through this program, SingNow hopes to create a beneficial and healthy summer playground, bringing a new breeze in youth of young people across the country, and at the same time seeking more musical talents, helping them discover and promote their strengths.

Taking place from June 5 to July 20, the event has attracted thousands of interest and participation of young people from all over the country. To make registration easier and more convenient as well as have the opportunity to directly interact with young people, SingNow organizes booths at many different university locations such as: Industrial University (Trường Đại Học Công Nghiệp 4), HUTECH (Trường Đại Học Công Nghệ TP.HCM), Nong Lam University (Trường Đại Học Nông Lâm), University of Education (Trường Đại học Sư phạm), Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology ‘s domitory (KTX Đại Học Bách Khoa), Ly Tu Trong College (Trường Cao Đẳng Lý Tự Trọng), Ho Chi Minh College of Industry and Trade (Trường Cao Đẳng Công thương). Moreover, young people who come to the booths can also participate in interesting activities such as lucky draws, receiving gifts from the Organizing Committee, etc.

Although it has been almost half way through, the heat that “Dai su he SingNow” brings has never cooled down. At registration booths, the Organizing Committee always recognizes the excitement and enthusiasm of young people when learning about this year’s summer program of SingNow.

Sharing about this program, many young people expressed their excitement when participating in “Dai su he SingNow”. They have shown their excitement knowing that they will have the opportunity to interact directly with SingNow’s Brand Ambassador – Singer Hoa Minzy as well as receive many prizes up to millions of Vietnam Dong. In addition, the students are especially impressed when they are able to receive internship certificates as well as income when they successfully invite their friends to participate.

“Dai su he SingNow” promises to be a memorable milestone in the youth journey of students across the country, an interesting and rewarding playground in the 2023 summer.

SingNow is a Karaoke app that also functions as a social networking platform. The wonderful quality, attractive content, an active user community and a large amount of traffic have all contributed to make SingNow the most attractive singing social platform in Vietnam. Up to now, Sing Now is increasingly asserting its position in the market with a user community of more than 50 million people. The coverage of this application is gradually being expanded to many countries such as Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore, and India, etc….