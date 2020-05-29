“SingtoKrist, OffGun, TayNew, and BrightWin will hold a global fan meeting — and Pinoy fans can watch, too!”

Some of the biggest BL stars today are coming together to bring joy to their fans through a global fan meeting.

GMMTV — one of Thailand’s leading entertainment giants — is holding a global fan meeting featuring the stars of some of today’s biggest and most-watched Boys’ Love (BL) series. But there’s no need to step out of your homes because you’ll get to see them without taking any steps. That’s right, GMMTV is bringing #SingtoKrist, #OffGun, #TayNew, and #BrightWin to your humble abodes!

Dubbed Global Live FM, the said event will have a live broadcast via streaming service VLIVE+ with Krist Perawat and Singto Prachaya of “SOTUS: The Series” kicking off the highly-anticipated fan meeting tomorrow, May 30 at 2 P.M. (Philippine Time).

Meanwhile, fans of the stars of “Theory of Love” — Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan — will get to see the two hotties live on June 6 at 2 P.M. (Philippine Time). On the other hand, two other cuties from “SOTUS: The Series” — Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom — will have their fan meeting on June 13 at 2 P.M. (Philippine Time). Of course, last, but not the least are the breakout stars of 2020, Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin of “2gether,” who will take the center stage on June 20 at 2 P.M. (Philippine Time).

