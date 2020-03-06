Sinic Holdings Successfully Completes Debut Issuance of US$280 million Senior Notes upon Listing

HONG KONG, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited (the “Company“, stock code: 2103) is pleased to announce that the Company entered into purchase agreement with Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, BOCI Asia Limited, UBS AG Hong Kong Branch, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, Barclays Bank PLC, CCB International Capital Limited, CMB International Capital Limited, CRIC Securities Company Limited, HeungKong Securities Limited and Orient Securities (Hong Kong) Limited in connection with issuance of US$280 million senior notes (“Notes”) on March 4, with orders over US$1 billion, obtaining 3.6x over-subscription. The coupon rate of the Notes was 11.75%, and the final pricing was 25 basis points lower than the guidance of the initial price.

The Notes will mature in 2021, in the aggregate principal amount of US$280 million, and will be payable at the end of the period by the Company at the coupon rate of 11.75% on 11 September 2020 and 10 March 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes issue to refinance certain existing indebtedness and for general working capital purposes. The Company may also adjust its plans in response to changing market conditions, and, thus, reallocate the use of the net proceeds.

The Notes have successfully attracted active subscription from investors in the market, and received subscription of over 63 institutional investors from various countries and regions, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Europe and other countries, which fully demonstrated the recognition of investors in the market for the creditability and the operation team of the Company. Secondary price of the Notes as at the opening of the market today has slightly risen, which showed highly sought-after by investors.