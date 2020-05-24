Sink Your Teeth Into Bootleg Rascal’s Slinky New Single ‘We Independent’

Sydney’s party-starting sonic explorers Bootleg Rascal are back with an infectious new track dubbed ‘We Independent’, the first cut of a new isolation EP project.

Produced by the band themselves along with frequent collaborator Ian Pritchett (Boo Seeka, Kim Churchill, Angus and Julia Stone) and Simon Dobson (Little May), the song will feature on a staggered EP dubbed Collaborations of Very Isolated Delinquents “19, which will see the duo release a new track each month between May and September.

“While we can’t tour, Jim and myself thought it could be cool to set ourselves a challenge of dropping a new track each month and tie it all into a conceptual EP,” explains frontman Carlos Lara. “The record is set to be heavily influenced by what’s currently happening in the world.”

Guitarist Jimmy Young adds: “’We Independent’ is a track we wrote inspired by starting to remove ourselves from a toxic situation. Initially, we were unsure how to break away from it, but sometimes you have to say enough is enough and follow your intuition. We’re so glad we took that leap of faith and couldn’t be heading in a better direction because of taking that risk.”

Meanwhile, the band have also got some live dates in the works, with their previously announced East Coast capital city tour rescheduled to mid-late September 2020.

Catch those dates — and listen to ‘We Independent’ — below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

Bootleg Rascal 2020 Tour Dates

FRI 18 SEP

HOWLER, MELBOURNE VIC

w/ SCABZ

Tickets: Official Website

FRI 25 SEP

MARRICKVILLE BOWLS CLUB, SYDNEY NSW

w/ SCABZ

Tickets: Official Website

SAT 26 SEP

WOOLLY MAMMOTH, BRISBANE QLD

w/ SCABZ

Tickets: Official Website

SAT 21 NOV

BIG PINEAPPLE MUSIC FESTIVAL, SUNSHINE COAST QLD

w/ Hilltop Hoods and DUNE RATS

Tickets: Official Website