Sino Group and Ping An Smart City Launch ‘PropXTech’ Innovation Programme to Foster and Drive PropTech Innovation in the Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sino Group and Ping An Smart City jointly announced the official launch of ‘PropXTech’, a corporate innovation programme that focuses on property technology (PropTech). The programme is designed to foster promising technology companies in the Greater Bay Area and develop innovative technology solutions for the real estate industry.

Operated by the Ping An Technology Innovation Center team, the programme is scheduled to kick off in February 2021 with four to eight PropTech companies as its first cohort. During the five-month programme, participants will attend intensive training sessions and workshops, gain access to Sino Group’s innovation ecosystem to develop pilots and proofs-of-concept, as well as test and fine-tune their solutions in a real-world environment.

In addition to offering an open platform for participants to explore business scenarios, the operations team, global mentors, and a dedicated account manager will provide hands-on assistance both face-to-face and remotely. At the end of the programme, companies will also have the opportunity to showcase their achievements, and connect with investors and affiliate partners such as Gobi Partners, a leading Pan-Asian venture capital firm with 12 offices across Asia, to discuss funding prospects.

PropXTech aims to drive PropTech innovation in the Greater Bay Area and establish holistic solutions, in targeted technology areas including geospatial technologies, drones, business process, robotics, smart city, smart home, smart buildings, modelling, data analytics, AR/VR, IoT, big data, machine learning, and sensors. Eligible companies should possess:

Market aspirations or major business operations in the Greater Bay Area

Scalable products and services

Existing customers and implementations in the Greater Bay Area

Clear business models

Sales, engineering, and operational capacities

‘We are excited to join hands with Ping An Smart City in launching “PropXTech”, a platform for collaborative innovation and nurturing budding technology companies. At Sino, we believe our path to the future is paved with technology and innovation. By developing a holistic solution, we aim at further improving our service offerings to transform the real estate industry. Together with Ping An Smart City, we look forward to bringing about PropTech innovations,’ remarks Mr David Ng, Group Associate Director of Sino Group.

‘The “PropXTech” programme symbolises Ping An Smart City’s efforts to assist the real estate and smart city industries in the Greater Bay Area to innovate and digitalise through the application of the latest technologies. With partners like Sino Group, we believe we could contribute to building the next generation of modern cities together,’ remarks Mr Hu Wei, Co-President & CTO of Ping An Smart City.

Applications for the first cohort of PropXTech is now open until early January 2021. Tech start-ups based in the Greater Bay Area who are interested in joining the programme, please send a business plan to bp@propxtech.com.

About Sino Group

Sino Group is one of the leading property developers in Hong Kong. It comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247) and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) as well as private companies held by the Ng Family.

The Group’s core business is developing residential, office, industrial and retail properties for sale and investment. In addition to an extensive portfolio in Hong Kong, the Group has footprints in mainland China, Singapore and Australia. The Group has developed more than 220 projects, spanning a total plot ratio area of over 84.6 million sq. ft. Our core business is complemented by the gamut of property services encompassing management, security and environmental services to ensure a seamless Sino Experience. We are also a key player in hotel and club management.

The Group employs more than 10,000 committed staff members, who share the vision of creating better lifescapes. Lifescape is our vision – to build a better life together, where the community thrives in harmony by embracing green living and wellness, by engaging with all and pursuing meaningful designs, and by seeking innovation while respecting heritage and culture. Committed and together, we create a better community where people live, work and play.

The Group focuses its sustainability efforts on six areas, namely Green, Wellness, Design, Innovation, Heritage & Culture, and Community. Sino Land Company Limited (083) has been a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series since September 2012 for its continual efforts in promoting sustainability.

www.sino.com

About Ping An Smart City

Ping An Smart City is a technology company under the Ping An Group that focuses on the construction of new smart cities. Under the wave of new infrastructure construction, Ping An Smart City actively responds to the call of the country and uses cutting-edge technologies such as big data, cloud computing, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to optimize governance system, improve business environment and public service.

Ping An integrated smart city solution covers smart living, smart education, smart health commission, smart government affairs, smart transportation, etc.. So far, Ping An Smart City has launched above 230 programmes, cooperating with more than 115 cities across China and 6 countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

https://city.pingan.com/