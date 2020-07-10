Sino Inno Lab Honoured at Global MIKE and Hong Kong MIKE Awards in Recognition of Outstanding Performance in Knowledge Management

HONG KONG, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sino Inno Lab, a sandbox platform established by Sino Group to test out innovations and facilitate co-creations, has been honoured as one of the winners at the Global Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) Award 2019 and Hong Kong MIKE Award 2019 in recognition of its contributions and performance in knowledge management implementation and innovation.

The Global MIKE Award and Hong Kong MIKE Award recognise companies and organisations for their efforts in implementing good practices in knowledge and intellectual capital management. Assessed by an independent panel comprising industry experts and business executives, it is a globally acclaimed benchmark assessing best practices in knowledge management and innovation. Sino Inno Lab has been named one of the six winners in Hong Kong, alongside 21 outstanding winners from eight countries and regions at the prestigious knowledge management awards.

Representing Sino Group at the presentation ceremony, Mr Andrew Young, Associate Director (Innovation) of Sino Group remarks, ‘We are delighted to receive the recognitions and would like to thank our partners and colleagues for their unwavering support. These awards attest to our commitment to supporting Hong Kong’s innovation ecosystem and growth into an international technology hub. We shall continue our efforts to connect technology companies, business partners and to facilitate co-creation.’

Sino Group seeks to foster a culture of innovation and incorporate innovation into all aspects of operations, it also supports Hong Kong’s development into a global innovation technology hub through providing a holistic innovation ecosystem. The Group has a team dedicated to harnessing technology and exploring business applications. In October 2018, the Group launched Sino Inno Lab to further the efforts. Sino Inno Lab provides a sandbox platform for start-ups and technology companies to test out products and solutions, as well as forging partnerships between business partners and industry players. It also serves as a platform to promote an innovative culture and create a knowledge network.

Since its inception, Sino Inno Lab has showcased more than 70 inventions and technologies, facilitated over 40 adoptions and welcomed more than 4,800 visitors from business associates, trade organisations and the academia.

In a further effort to foster a culture of innovation, the Group launched Sinovation, a group-wide competition, in June 2019, to encourage innovative ideas from staff and to turn concepts into functional prototypes. Winning entries include COOLJET, a jacket fitted with cool ventilation and invented by colleagues working at Sino Plaza and Pacific Plaza; a smart pump system that can monitor conditions of pumps and detect issues thanks to a colleague working at Regentville; and the introduction of electronic paper from the Sales Department. A Dr Temi robot is being piloted at Exchange Tower to provide personalised health checks for customers.



Mr Michael Kwok, Chairman of Arup (left) presented the Hong Kong MIKE Award to Mr Andrew Young, Associate Director (Innovation) of Sino Group (right) at the prize presentation ceremony held on 30 June 2020.



Prof WB Lee, Founding Director of Knowledge Management and Innovation Research Centre, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (left) presented the Global MIKE Award to Mr Andrew Young, Associate Director (Innovation) of Sino Group (right) at the prize presentation ceremony held on 30 June 2020.

About Sino Group

Sino Group is one of the leading property developers in Hong Kong. It comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HSI: 083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247) and Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) as well as private companies held by the Ng Family.

The Group’s core business is developing residential, office, industrial and retail properties for sale and investment. In addition to an extensive portfolio in Hong Kong, the Group has footprints in Mainland China, Singapore and Australia. The Group has developed more than 220 projects, spanning a total plot ratio area of over 84.6 million sq ft. Our core business is complemented by the gamut of property services encompassing management, security and environmental services to ensure a seamless Sino Experience. We are also a key player in hotel and club management.

The Group employs more than 10,000 committed staff members, who share the vision of creating better lifescapes. Lifescape is our vision – to build a better life together, where the community thrives in harmony by embracing green living and wellness, by engaging with all and pursuing meaningful designs, and by seeking innovation while respecting heritage and culture. Committed and together, we create a better community where people live, work and play.

The Group focuses its sustainability efforts on six areas, namely Green, Wellness, Design, Innovation, Heritage & Culture, and Community. Sino Land Company Limited (083) has been a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series since September 2012 for its continual efforts in promoting sustainability.

www.sino.com

About Sino Inno Lab

Launched by Sino Group in 2018, Sino Inno Lab supports Hong Kong’s growth into an international innovation and technology hub by providing a sandbox platform for inventors and technology companies to test out innovations and facilitating co-creation. It is part of the holistic innovation ecosystem of the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation, which comprises a variety of platforms to serve different sectors of the community.

Sino Inno Lab showcases diverse, cutting-edge, innovative products and solutions that can be applied to hotels, residences, shopping malls and property management to enhance services. It also helps cultivating an innovation culture to unleash creativity. Artificial Intelligence is applied in some of the exhibits to enrich customers’ experience and explore new opportunities in smart living, creating a smarter community. Since its inception, Sino Inno Lab has showcased more than 70 inventions and technologies, facilitated over 40 adoptions and welcomed more than 4,800 visitors from business associates, trade organisations and the academia.

www.sinoinnolab.com

