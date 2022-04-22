Sino Jet’s Falcon 7X Sets Base in Hainan, Era of Business Jet Charter in the Free Trade Port Begins – From Registration at the Free Trade Port to the Import of the First Charter Business JetSJ1.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 April 2022 – Sino Jet, the largest business jet company in the Asia-Pacific region, has recently brought in a Sino Jet self-owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet from France. Being the first service provider to bring accessible business jets charter service to the Hainan region, Sino Jet will help boost flexibility and convenience to enterprises based in the Free Trade Port, which will effectively facilitate more business trades efficiently.

Sino Jet’s self-owned Dassault Falcon 7X for air charter in Hainan

Headquartered in Beijing and Hong Kong, Sino Jet’s business spans from its main service, business jet management to a wide range of services affiliated with its core, including aircraft procurement, charter services, aircraft maintenance services, ground support, business jet ground terminal operations, bespoke travel experience, etc. Sino Jet now operates from operating bases in 20 cities with a fleet of close to 50 aircraft and operational and maintenance licenses from Bermuda, Aruba, Isle of Man, Guernsey, San Marino and the Greater China region.

On June 1, 2020, the Hainan Free Trade Port Policy was released. On June 12, Sino Jet signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Haikou Jiangdong New District to register and establish a satellite office at Hainan- the first business jet company in Hainan Free Trade Port. Concurrently, Sino Jet had provided the Haikou Municipal Government with a special industry research report on creating a special Hainan registration model to help develop Hainan into a major business jet hub that can actively promote business aviation in the Hainan Free Trade Port to the Southeast Asian region and even the world.

In the past two years, with the help of Hainan Free Trade Port Policy, Sino Jet has been investing in the development of its Hainan affiliate by utilising its own business jet integrated operation and global network of resources. On 11 April 2022, Sino Jet signed a cooperation agreement with the Haikou Jiangdong New Area Administration. In addition to business jet operations, charter flights and high-end travel services, Sino Jet will further promote and invest in business jet ground service operations, aircraft maintenance operation and solution services, and technical training in the free trade port, to complete the entire industry chain of business jet services available to enterprises in Hainan Free Trade Port.

Flexibility, convenience, safety and privacy have always been the important reasons for business jet travels. With more and more high-tech companies calling Hainan Free Trade Port home, demand for business jet travel has soared. As one of the major business jet operators in Greater China, Sino Jet is deepening its commitment to Hainan by increasing its continuous investments and boosting the charter service capacity with an additional Falcon 7X, to help companies in the port to soar at high speeds.

The Falcon 7X business jet brought to Hainan by Sino Jet, is a spacious carrier that can carry up to 12 passengers, made by Dassault Aviation, an international French aircraft manufacturer of military and business jets. The three-engine design inherited from Dassault’s military aircraft family, is a prominent feature to enhance landing safety. With a flying range of 11,019 kilometers, Falcon 7X is one of the most popular business jet models for business jet customers. Sino Jet’s Falcon 7X business jet is registered in Hainan Free Trade Port, this addition allows companies in Hainan better access to other jets in the Sino Jet charter fleet including Gulfstream G550, Gulfstream G450 and Legacy 650.