Sino Land Becomes the First Developer in Hong Kong To Be Ranked Among the World’s Top 100 Most Sustainable Corporations

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sino Group is pleased to announce that Sino Land Company Limited (‘Sino Land’) has been ranked among Global 100’s most sustainable corporations at the 19th Annual Global 100 Launch. As the first and only real estate company in Hong Kong to be included in this world leading sustainability index, the 2023 Global 100 ranking recognises Sino Land’s continuous efforts and solid performance on key ESG metrics, and also reinforces its strong commitment to excellence in sustainability leadership on the global stage.

This year’s Global 100 companies were selected based on a competitive assessment of 6,720 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues across 25 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance indicators, in particular, decarbonising the economy and creating more equitable workplaces. Sino Group is dedicated to sustainability and strives to achieve the 38 goals formulated in its Sustainability Vision 2030, reflecting the commitment to making every aspect of its operations a driver of sustainability. This ranking is an accolade in recognition of Sino Land’s sterling effort in alignment with international best practices over the years.

Mr Daryl Ng, Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the ESG Steering Committee, said, ‘We are humbled and delighted to become the first developer in Hong Kong to be recognised among the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, marking a milestone for the sustainability development of the local property industry. My sincere thanks goes to our like-minded partners and dedicated colleagues who have joined us on our sustainability journey. Moving forward, we will continue working together with the community and industry collectively inspiring positive changes and contributing to a better future.’

Toby Heaps, CEO, Corporate Knights, said ‘Sino Land is the first developer in Hong Kong to be ranked among the world’s top 100 most sustainable corporations. Their green building portfolio underscores the powerful role developers have in speeding up the transition to a sustainable economy.’ Since 2005, the Global 100 has been one of the world’s most valued and transparent rules-based sustainability ratings that emphasises the impact of a company’s core products and services. This annual ranking devised by Corporate Knights, a Toronto-based international media and investment research firm, quantitatively compares and ranks the world’s largest publicly traded companies.