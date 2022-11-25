Sino Land wins the Grand Award at the HKMA Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2022

Selected from among Distinction Award winners for excellence in sustainability

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sino Group is pleased to announce that Sino Land Company Limited (‘Sino Land’) has received the Grand Award in the large-sized organisation category at the Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2022, organised by The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA).



The Grand Award recognises Sino Land’s collective efforts in promoting ESG and highlights its ongoing commitment to integrating sustainability into all aspects of its business, meeting its 38 Sustainability Vision 2030 goals and striving for net zero carbon by 2050. In addition to the Grand Award, Sino Land also received another two awards during the award presentation ceremony held by HKMA this week, adding the Distinction Award and Excellence in Environmental Sustainability Initiative award in the large-sized organisations category to its ESG-related accolades.

Mr Daryl Ng, Deputy Chairman and Chairman of the ESG Steering Committee of Sino Group, said, ‘We are humbled and honoured to receive these awards from HKMA, which affirm our dedication in driving sustainability and building a healthier and better future for all. I would like to give my thanks to all our colleagues, business partners, suppliers, consultants and other stakeholders for their continuous support in our sustainability journey. With our mission of Creating Better Lifescapes, we are dedicated to utilising sustainable, innovative solutions, taking further steps towards decarbonisation, promoting a circular economy platform, and protecting urban biodiversity.’

Launched in 2016, the Hong Kong Sustainability Award aims to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability in the business community. It also gives public recognition to organisations demonstrating a commitment to sustainability in their operations while achieving good organisational performance. The Grand Award recipient is selected from among the Distinction Award winners in the category to give the highest accolade for excellent achievements in sustainability.