First Day Closed at HK$5.36

HONG KONG, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With a leading position in the medical products and channels segment, mainly providing healthcare insight solutions via offline channels to address the sales and marketing needs of the medical product manufacturer clients. – Sinohealth Holdings Limited (“Sinohealth Holdings” or the “Company“, stock code: 2361.HK, together with its subsidiaries, collectively as the “Group“), has successfully listed and commenced dealings on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“Hong Kong Stock Exchange” or “HKEX“) today, under the stock code of 2361 and in board lot of 500 shares each.



Mr. Wu Yushu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sinohealth Holdings

The share price of the Company closed at HK$5.36 per share. A total of approximately 21.54 million shares were traded, with an aggregate turnover of approximately HK$111million.

Sinohealth Holdings is listed on the main board of HKEX, with 75,000,000 shares being offered globally, including 7,500,000 Hong Kong Offer Shares and 67,500,000 International Placing Shares. The total net proceeds received are estimated at approximately HK$335.4 million from the Global Offering, after deduction of underwriting commissions and estimated expenses paid and payable by the Company in connection with the Global Offering. The net proceeds are primarily intended to upgrade and enhance its SaaS products and to conduct further research and development of its technology and data warehouse.



Sinohealth Holdings Limited Successfully Listed on the Main Board of HKEX

The net proceeds (the "Net Proceeds") received are estimated at approximately HK$355.4 million from the Global Offering, after deducting the underwriting fees, commissions and estimated expenses payable by us in relation to the Global Offering, and without deducting any additional discretionary bonuses.

As one of the first movers of healthcare insight solutions providers, the Company entered the healthcare insight solutions industry in 2008 when it commenced its data collection and data analytics initiatives. The Company’s data insights have been widely accepted in the healthcare industry. Healthcare insight solutions for medical products and channels segment accounted for approximately 32.9% of the entire healthcare insight solution market in terms of revenue in 2021 and it is expected to increase to 46.9% in 2026. Unlike traditional insight solutions providers, the Company has also invested in the research and development on software products with a view to capture the digital transformation opportunity of the healthcare industry. Based on its industry experiences and data insights, the Company has developed a number of SaaS products through continuous product upgrades and technological development. For the years ended 31 December 2019, 2020, and 2021, the SaaS products had 226, 283 and 432 corporate clients, respectively. The Company has developed its own model of product commercialization and monetization. As a result of the efficient, established, and proven business model, the Company has achieved strong profitability.

Based on big data and technologies, the Company provides the clients with a value proposition with an emphasis on problem-solving, business growth and evolution of the healthcare industry as a whole. Through a combination of industry knowledge and continuous product development, the Company has developed comprehensive healthcare insight solutions which include customized Data Insight Solutions and Data-driven Publications and Events, and standardized (SaaS) solutions and products for healthcare industry participants under a wide range of application scenarios. The solutions and products help the clients improve their efficiency of operation and management, including their product sales, marketing, client management, supply chain management, research and development, product strategies, strategic decision-making, and corporate investment.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sinohealth Holdings, Mr. Wu Yushu said, “Today, we are very delighted to witness Sinohealth to be officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This is an important milestone in our history of development as well as a starting point of our new journey. We sincerely appreciate the long-term trust and cooperation from customers and shareholders. We would also like to thank our partners, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Commission for all the great support. Enpowered by our healthcare Industry Participant Networks, an extensive, prestigious, and loyal client base, extensive network with big data, and visionary management and talented pool of both IT and healthcare expertise, a broad and loyal customer base, and an experienced management team, we will seize the future trend of the whole industry, strengthen our position in the market with our competitive advantages and create greater value for shareholders and investors.”

About Sinohealth Holdings

Sinohealth Holdings has a leading position in the medical products and channels segment, mainly providing healthcare insight solutions via offline channels to address the sales and marketing needs of the medical product manufacturer clients. According to the iResearch Report1, the Company ranked first for the medical products and channel segment of healthcare insight solutions in the PRC in terms of (i) revenue in 2021, and (ii) number of top medical product manufacturers (based on the lists of top medical product manufacturers in 2020 complied by Torreya and Yaozh.com) and number of corporate clients served in 2020. Sinohealth Holdings has established three competitive core pillars, which are “Healthcare Industry Participant Networks”, “Sinohealth Engine” and “Big Data & AI Lab” to lead the healthcare industry and provide a full range of healthcare big data solutions.

Remark1: the industry report prepared by iResearch and commissioned by our Company, the contents of which are quoted in this prospectus

