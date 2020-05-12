Sinorbis offers education providers free access to its digital marketing solution for China

SYDNEY, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Digital marketing technology company Sinorbis is giving education providers free access to their software, including their newly developed webinar integration capability.

The offer is available for international education providers who are struggling to stay connected to Chinese students during the COVID-19 crisis.

The announcement comes less than a month after an IIE survey found that more than 20% of universities and colleges have not made alternative plans for their Chinese international student recruitment and engagement. This is despite the fact that travel restrictions throughout the world are likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future and will impact traditional offline activities.

China remains the largest source country for international students in the US, UK, Canada and Australia and a lack of engagement plan for this market could lead to major enrolment drops for future intake periods.

“The international education sector has been hit particularly hard by COVID-19,” says Sinorbis CEO, Nicolas Chu. “Across the globe, we’re now starting to see a new normal emerge where all student engagement and recruitment happens through digital channels. This is a tough shift to manage in any market.”

“By giving universities, schools and colleges free access to our platform, we are wanting to make a small contribution to help the industry get through this difficult time.”

Sinorbis’ digital marketing platform was launched in July 2017 and has been designed to help organisations overcome the technical challenges of creating and managing a digital presence in China. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the company has enabled an integration with Zoom’s webinar solution, so that education providers can facilitate virtual face-to-face interactions with current and future students.

“The ability to run webinars has been one of the most frequently requested features by our education clients since the beginning of the spread in late January,” says Chu.

“Webinars are a great way to make students feel more connected with your institution and provide clarity and reassurance in these uncertain times.”

With the free access to the Sinorbis platform, education providers will be able to run end-to-end webinar and information campaigns in China. More details about getting free access to the platform can be requested on this page.



One platform to address all your China digital marketing needs

About Sinorbis

Sinorbis is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that makes it easier for education marketers and international student recruiters to reach Chinese students online.

We provide universities, schools and education service providers with the tools they need to engage with Chinese international students and their parents at every stage of their application journey – and beyond.

The platform offers:

Accelerated speed to market – launch your digital presence within weeks without having to jump the usual administrative hurdles.

Reduced cost – set up and manage digital marketing initiatives at a fraction of the investment previously required.

Increased control – get an integrated view of all digital initiatives in China.

Since its launch in 2017, Sinorbis has been adopted by many prominent Education institutions and associated organisations: The University of Sydney, The University of NSW, The University of Michigan, LaTrobe University, Oxford Brookes University, Santiago Canyon College, The University of Queensland, Scape Living, MPower Financing, The University of Otago and many more.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200512/2801263-1-LOGO?lang=0