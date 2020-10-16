Sinovac needs ethics review, FDA approval before COVID vaccine trials — DOST

MANILA, Philippines — China’s Sinovac Biotech will have to submit and ethics research and secure Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval before starting trials in the Philippines, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said Friday.
“For Sinovac, I have reported that our vaccine expert panel has already reviewed [it] and have a go signal so that the only thing they await is ethics research before endorsing to FDA who will then make a final approval for the clinical trials,” DOST Director Fortunato Dela Peña said in an online press briefing about updates on COVID-19 vaccine trials in the country.
After securing FDA approval, Dela Peña said the trial for the China-made vaccine will be implemented by Philippine-based research organizations.
“Once they receive final approval of a clinical trial from FDA, the implementation will be fully undertaken by their local contract research organization that can facilitate and help them in the actual implementation of vaccine trials,” the DOST chief said.
FEATURED STORIES
“We hope that they [Sinovac] have already selected the contract research organizations. This is Philippine-based organizations,” Dela Peña added.
On Thursday, FDA said a vaccine trial for Sinovac is possible in November after the Chinese drug maker’s application for phase three of clinical trials passed the initial stage of Philippine’s screening process.
President Rodrigo Duterte previously said he preferred that COVID-19 vaccines should be manufactured by either China or Russia.
gsg
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.