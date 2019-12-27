Sison confirms NDFP receives written ceasefire orders
MANILA, Philippines — There is no need for the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) to cancel its own ceasefire declaration after it received copies of the written ceasefire orders from the government, exiled communist leader Jose Maria Sison said Friday.
Sison, who is on self-exile in The Netherlands, earlier threatened to pull out its stand-down order to the communist rebels if the government won’t immediately present its written ceasefire orders.
“At this point in time, there is no more problem with continuing the CPP ceasefire order to the NPA. Secretary Bello forwarded copies of the SOMO (Suspension of Offensive Military Operations) and SOPO (Suspension of Offensive Police Operations) to the NDFP negotiating panel yesterday,” he said in a statement.
NDFP or the National Democratic Front is the political arm of the CPP, which leads the communist rebels in the peace negotiations.
Sison said NDFP chairperson Fidel Agcaoili has acknowledged receipt of the written ceasefire orders.
The government has earlier questioned the sincerity of the communist guerillas on the ceasefire agreement after the attack against policemen and soldiers in Iloilo and Camarines Norte provinces hours after the government and the CPP separately declared a ceasefire from December 22 to January 7.
“The best thing to do is cool down and proceed with the reciprocal ceasefires and let them generate goodwill and confidence in preparation for the resumption of the peace negotiations,” Sison said.
