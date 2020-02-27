“SISSY LOVE! Alessandra de Rossi celebrates sister Assunta’s 36th birthday in Amanpulo, Palawan”

Fil-Italian sisters Alessandra and Assunta de Rossi enjoy the celebration on the beach.

Born only one year apart, Fil-Italian actresses Assunta and Alessandra de Rossi are two of the closest siblings in local showbiz. Last February 26, Assunta celebrated her 36th birthday with her family in Amanpulo which she considers one of her favorite places in the country. Last year, Assunta also chose to celebrate her birthday in the same exclusive island resort in Palawan.

Last February 26, Alessandra posted a photo of them together with a sweet birthday greeting for her older sister. She wrote, “To my ate, favorite hooman @assuntaledesma, happy birthday to you. She loved me before I was even born, 9 months nya ako hinintay at minahal sa tyan ni @ermatsko… she gave me a career before ko pa gustong magartista.. KASI KAPATID AKO NI ASSUNTA! 😂😂😂 Akalain mo yun?! Ang perfect perfect lang?? Ngayon yayamanin na rin ako paminsan kasi kapatid ko yayamanin. Akalain mo yun?”

In 2004, Assunta tied the knot with former Negros Occidental Representative and businessman Jules Ledesma. Although the older de Rossi sister has been vocal in the past about wanting to have a baby, she revealed that a myoma in her uterus was the reason she has yet to conceive. Last year, Alessandra was rumored to be dating director Rico Gutierrez. But the actress denied the speculations and clarified in previous interviews that she and Rico are simply platonic.