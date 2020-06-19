“Sister of Jameson Blake reveals she was raped”

Abigail Blake, the sister of actor and Hashtags member Jameson Blake, took to social media where she revealed she was raped by two of her male friends.

Abigail Blake, the sister of actor and Hashtags member Jameson Blake, took to social media where she revealed that she was raped by two of her male friends “while I was heavily intoxicated.”

In a series of tweets on Thursday, June 18, Abigail said she was 16 years old when the incident took place at one of her friend’s place on December 2, 2017.

trigger warning: sexual assault, rape 2nd of December, 2017 I was 16 when 2 of my guy friends, Capper Cook(@cpprcook) and Taeyoung Kim(@taeeyoungg), raped me while I was heavily intoxicated. — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

It’s been nearly three years since. I had a big group of friends at the time, we always hung out, partied, drank, ate, whatever teenagers do. I was close friends with these people for one good year, I trusted these people. — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

“It was [one of my friend’s] place for that night. [The other friend] was there too. Everyone was having a good time. We were drinking, we were laughing, talking about funny things that happened within our group, nothing felt wrong, I was happy. Everything was okay,” said Abigail.

It was Capper’s place for that night. Taeyoung was there too. Everyone was having a good time. We were drinking, we were laughing, talking about funny things that happened within our group, nothing felt wrong, I was happy. Everything was okay. — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

Until I started getting really drunk, faded and dizzy. I had my last shot of tequila and decided to go to the room and pass out because I couldn’t take it anymore. I wanted to sleep. — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

I woke up the next day, my head was pounding, I wanted to throw up, I was so hungover and I was nervous and scared because I knew something bad happened the night before. All I could think of is that I cheated on my boyfriend at the time. — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

“All I remember was [my friends] kissing me while I was lying down and I was kissing back. I remember [one of them] shoving his penis inside my mouth while I was lying down. I remember seeing [him] on top of me, penetrating me, my vision coming in and out but I don’t remember feeling anything,” she said.

“That’s all I remember. In the morning, [he] was already gone. I was alone in bed and I checked myself to see if I had any clothes on, I did. [My other friend] eventually woke up too, and my mind was filled with questions,” she wrote.

told me that I even tried getting up but I fell back to the bed. — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

Abigail said it never crossed her mind that she was raped.

“I never thought such thing could happen to me. All I could think of is that they took advantage of me while I was in a vulnerable state, and that I did not like or want what happened to me,” she said.

During that time, it never crossed my mind that I was raped. I never thought such thing could happen to me. All I could think of is that they took advantage of me while I was in a vulnerable state, and that I did not like or want what happened to me. — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

I told my boyfriend at the time what happened the very next day because I couldn’t handle him not knowing. I told him, he got furious and started balling his eyes out and said to me, “Tangina nirape kanila, Abi” (“They fucking raped you, Abi”). — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

The two guys were good friends with my boyfriend that time too. They disrespected him, our relationship, my body, and the trust I had in them. — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

Abigail said her eldest brother eventually learned about what happened “from someone else.” After she told him about the incident, he went to one of them to have a “talk.”

“[My friend] explained his point of view and ended his ‘speech’ with, “I don’t think it’s rape though”. My brother responded, “But without her consent?”, then one of them replied, “Ah yeah.. that’s the thing,’” she added.

Capper explained his point of view and ended his ‘speech’ with, “I don’t think it’s rape though”. My brother responded, “But without her consent?”, then one of them replied, “Ah yeah.. that’s the thing.” — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

I cannot express enough how much this caused confusion, powerlessness, and feeling at fault to me. I felt so brainwashed. For the past three years I felt like I always had to explain and justify myself each time I spoke up about it to someone. — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

I was even asked by one of my ex bf’s friends, “Kung talagang nirape ka Abi, bakit hindi mo nireport sa police?” (If you were really raped Abi, why didn’t you report it to the police?) — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

All I could do is research and research. To acquire a peace of mind and clarity. Up to this day, when I get triggered, when I overthink, I constantly remind myself that I had no control of the situation, they did. I did not say yes, and I was incapable of stopping them. — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

After all, who wants to be taken advantage of right? — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

Saying, “Don’t you have a mom?! Don’t you have a sister?!” is a pointless argument to say. Taeyoung has a mom, a sister, AND he had a girlfriend when this happened. If you’re sick in the head, you’re sick in the fucking head. Get help. — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

This is me getting closure for myself. — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

Abigail ended her statement by sharing her message to other rape victims.

To the people that said they cared but treated the situation like it’s something you can just put behind you easily, this is for you. pic.twitter.com/0CJSwpLDFD — Abigail Blake (@blakexabigail) June 18, 2020

“To victims who still feel like it’s their fault and aren’t ready to speak up, it’s okay. It’s important you prioritize your healing first and remember that it will NEVER be your fault,” she said.

She went on: “Do not ever blame yourself for your harasser’s actions. Especially if they were someone close to you. If they/he/she really cared about you, they would’ve left you alone to rest or even made sure you were okay and safe!

“Stop giving them the benefit of the doubt. If you feel like something is/was wrong they obviously crossed a line they weren’t supposed to. Trust your gut.”

Meanwhile, Jameson re-posted his sister’s story and said that they wanted “to spread awareness and make people realize the gravity of this matter.”

“To everyone who has gone through any kind of sexual assault, remember that it will never be your fault,” he said.

“I am sure a lot of people are wondering why we never took it to court,” he continued. “My family and I respected and stood by Abi’s decision to not take any legal charges as she chose to heal from this peacefully and away from the people that hurt her.”

He assured those concerned that his sister “is now in a safer environment, healing, and happier.”

“That is the most important thing to us right now,” he said.