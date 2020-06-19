Trending Now

“Sister of Jameson Blake reveals she was raped”

Abigail Blake, the sister of actor and Hashtags member Jameson Blake, took to social media where she revealed that she was raped by two of her male friends “while I was heavily intoxicated.”

In a series of tweets on Thursday, June 18, Abigail said she was 16 years old when the incident took place at one of her friend’s place on December 2, 2017.

“It was [one of my friend’s] place for that night. [The other friend] was there too. Everyone was having a good time. We were drinking, we were laughing, talking about funny things that happened within our group, nothing felt wrong, I was happy. Everything was okay,” said Abigail.

“All I remember was [my friends] kissing me while I was lying down and I was kissing back. I remember [one of them] shoving his penis inside my mouth while I was lying down. I remember seeing [him] on top of me, penetrating me, my vision coming in and out but I don’t remember feeling anything,” she said.

“That’s all I remember. In the morning, [he] was already gone. I was alone in bed and I checked myself to see if I had any clothes on, I did. [My other friend] eventually woke up too, and my mind was filled with questions,” she wrote.

Abigail said it never crossed her mind that she was raped.

“I never thought such thing could happen to me. All I could think of is that they took advantage of me while I was in a vulnerable state, and that I did not like or want what happened to me,” she said.

Abigail said her eldest brother eventually learned about what happened “from someone else.” After she told him about the incident, he went to one of them to have a “talk.” 

“[My friend] explained his point of view and ended his ‘speech’ with, “I don’t think it’s rape though”. My brother responded, “But without her consent?”, then one of them replied, “Ah yeah.. that’s the thing,’” she added.

Abigail ended her statement by sharing her message to other rape victims.

“To victims who still feel like it’s their fault and aren’t ready to speak up, it’s okay. It’s important you prioritize your healing first and remember that it will NEVER be your fault,” she said. 

She went on: “Do not ever blame yourself for your harasser’s actions. Especially if they were someone close to you. If they/he/she really cared about you, they would’ve left you alone to rest or even made sure you were okay and safe! 

“Stop giving them the benefit of the doubt. If you feel like something is/was wrong they obviously crossed a line they weren’t supposed to. Trust your gut.”

Meanwhile, Jameson re-posted his sister’s story and said that they wanted “to spread awareness and make people realize the gravity of this matter.”

“To everyone who has gone through any kind of sexual assault, remember that it will never be your fault,” he said. 

“I am sure a lot of people are wondering why we never took it to court,” he continued. “My family and I respected and stood by Abi’s decision to not take any legal charges as she chose to heal from this peacefully and away from the people that hurt her.”

He assured those concerned that his sister “is now in a safer environment, healing, and happier.”

“That is the most important thing to us right now,” he said.

