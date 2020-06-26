“Sisters Angelika, Mika dela Cruz ask for prayers for ailing father”

Celebrity sisters Angelika and Mika dela Cruz appealed on Sunday to their followers on social media, asking them to pray for the healing of their ailing father, Ernie dela Cruz.

“Words aren’t enough to express how sad, scared and broken I am right now,” said Mika in an Instagram post.

“Sobrang sakit makita ‘yung kalagayan mo ngayon. Nabigla tayong lahat, hindi tayo handa,” she added, addressing her father.

Mika went on: “I have now realized how precious each moment is and Daddy, I will forever be grateful for you. You saved me, you accepted me with all your heart. Kaya Daddy lalakasan ko loob ko, para sa ‘yo kasi we still need you. I still need you. Pinasa na kita kay Lord sabi ko siya na ang bahala. Mahal ka Niya. Mahal kita. Lalaban tayo. Please pray for my dad everyone. Please please please.”

Angelika, for her part, also prayed for the immediate recovery of her dad.

Both Angelika and Mika did not disclose their father’s illness.