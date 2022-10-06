Six60 Release Long-Awaited New Album ‘Castle St’

Genre-defying New Zealand outfit Six60 have released their long-awaited fourth album, Castle St. Their first new record since 2019, it’s also the group’s first not to be released with an eponymous title.

Already regarded as New Zealand’s most commercially-successful band in the country’s history, Six60 spent the last few years crafting the tracks that would make up Castle St. Sharing a handful of standalone tracks in 2021, the group began previewing their new record earlier this year, with lead single ‘Before You Leave’ peaking at number three in their home country upon its arrival.

Six60 – ‘Before You Leave’

[embedded content]

Released today, Castle St is an album that is described as something of a full-circle moment for the band, with both the title and artwork referring to the place where the band first met, formed, and performed 14 years ago.

“It’s our greatest work to date. A real coming together of every member of the band to capture a unique moment in time,” says vocalist and guitarist Matiu Walters. “It’s the kind of album you can’t make in your bedroom and need to make with other great musicians.”

Six60 will also be returning to Australia later this year and in early 2023 for a handful of live performances. Full details are available below.

Six60 Australian Performances

Thursday, 1 st December, 2022 – Palace Foreshore, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 2 nd December, 2022 – Vanfest, Mount Panorama, Bathurst, NSW

Saturday, 4 th February, 2023 – Good Love, Doug Jennings Park, Main Beach, QLD

Saturday, 18th February, 2023 – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

Tickets on sale now.

