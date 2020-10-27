“‘Siya lang nag make-up sa sarili niya. She did not cheat’: Davao representative defends Rabiya Mateo”

Davao City representative Alaiza Malinao defends Rabiya Mateo amid controversies.

Davao City representative Alaiza Malinao defended newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo who is currently embroiled in controversies following her win. One of the allegations was that she had a glam team who did her makeup which is against the rules of the pageant.

“So deserving!!! Sya lang po nag me-make-up sa sarili niya,” Alaiza posted on her Instagram stories.

The Davaoeña added, “Habang naghihintay kami sa holding area si Rabiya nasa gilid yan nag ppractice mag q and a! Nung prelims, rumarampa yan sa hallway, sa labas ng holding area namin para mag practice ng swimsuit walk nya.”

“Masipag si dzai. She worked hard! She’s fair! She did not cheat. She is a deserving winner. Congratulations @rabiyamateo our Miss Universe Philippines 2020! She is our queen!” Alaiza said.

Meanwhile, Rabiya also aired her side amid the controversies following her coronation.

In an interview with MJ Marfori, Rabiya remarked, “To be honest po, maybe I wasn’t a frontrunner so people didn’t expect me to win and now that I have the crown… I’m sorry I’m being emotional.”

She continued, “They’re questioning my capability as a person, as a candidate… but I know that I did everything and anything that I could during that night and ibinigay ko talaga.”

Rabiya also addressed the accusations about her question and answer portion.

“And yung mga nagsasabi na the question was given to me that’s why I answered that way, it wasn’t given po sa akin.

“I did everything that I could because I want to make Iloilo City proud,” she stated.