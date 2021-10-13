SK magic Latest Air Purifier that Frees Malaysian Homes From 99.99% COVID-19 Virus

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — In its continuous bid to protect Malaysians from COVID-19, leading home appliance company from South Korea, SK magic, recently announced the launch of its new air purifier, the All Clean Virus Fit.



Newly launched air purifier by SK magic, All Clean Virus Fit able to eliminate 99.99% of COVID-19 including the Delta variant and common indoor pollutants such as bacteria, virus, mould and dust which all may lead to health problems.

Adding to its range of technologically advanced products, this latest innovation by SK magic is recognised as a health equipment and medical device by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) that could eliminate 99.99% of COVID-19 viruses including the Delta variant and common indoor air pollutants such as bacteria, virus, mould and dust which all lead to health problems.

As Malaysians prepare for the endemic, safety and hygiene measures continue to be a priority. We are also more informed now and we know our immune system is crucial in the battle against COVID-19. In addition to sanitising, wearing masks and social distancing when in public spaces, indoor precautions such as the air quality in our homes also need to be observed. Therefore, it is more important now than ever that Malaysians consciously choose to ensure that the air we breathe at home is fresh and clean.

"At SK magic, we are constantly challenging ourselves in finding innovative solutions to inspire and encourage Malaysians to live a healthy and quality lifestyle through our products. Since the pandemic, we have actively been creating awareness on the importance of clean water and air intake, and through our SKmagicCares CSR programme, we have also equipped COVID Vaccination Centres, hospitals and shopping malls with our air and water purifiers to ensure that Malaysians have access to clean air and water when they are out in public.

In working towards that goal, we are proud to introduce the All Clean Virus Fit air purifier to further free Malaysian homes from the COVID-19 virus including the Delta variant. As with all our products, All Clean Virus Fit is equipped with the most advance technology and sophisticated design while priced affordably to ensure that the needs and priority of our customers are addressed," said Kim Kyung Won, Managing Director of SK magic Malaysia.

SK magic’s All Clean Virus Fit purifies indoor air from common harmful pollutants with its 8-step filtration system that incorporates a revolutionary Copper Fiber Ultrafine Dust Filter which able to eliminate 99.99% of COVID-19 viruses including the Delta variant, Human Coronavirus and H1N1 viruses. To ensure comprehensive and optimum coverage, it is proven the UV Arc Core sterilising functions able to release active oxygen to remove any remaining bacteria and viruses immediately.

Additionally, in considering the importance of social distancing measures, SK magic adopted a contactless service option for customers by innovating the product to allow for remote maintenance. The All Clean Virus Fit is easily detachable with washable vent and fan which is easy and convenient for users to clean and maintain.

Recognised as a health equipment and medical device by the USFDA, the All Clean Virus Fit equipped with advanced technology that is effective for users who have respiratory problems or allergies to help them breathe better indoors and improve the general health as well as livelihoods of users.

The All Clean air purifier is now available for rent at an introductory price of just RM79/month while the All Clean Virus Fit air purifier will be available for as low as RM99/month. For more information, please visit SK magic Malaysia’s official website at https://www.skmagic.com.my, Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.

