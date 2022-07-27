Skegss And Wafia Are Playing Free Shows At Sydney’s Vic On The Park

The Jameson House Of Rounds has announced its latest lineup, securing a handful of local acts to perform free gigs this August. Taking place at Vic On The Park in Marrickville late next month, the Jameson House Of Rounds returns for its third round, having held events in Byron Bay and Auckland previously.

The August edition of the two-day weekender will be headlined by Wafia and Skegss, respectively. While Sophiya will round out the first day on Friday, 26th August, Romero, Molly Rocket, and Coconut Cream will all appear alongside Skegss on Saturday, 27th August.

Skegss – ‘Stranger Days’

[embedded content]

Describing the Jameson House Of Rounds events as an exercise in “bringing together culture, communities and great music”, Jameson will serving up plenty of their trademark wares, while offering two days full of “live music, food, Irish Whiskey and community spirit”.

Jameson’s commitment to the aforementioned community spirit will be underlined by their charitable efforts, donating $1 throwback from every Jameson drink purchased to the Addison Road Community Organisation.

Entry to both days of the Jameson House Of Rounds are free. The first 100 people to arrive on Saturday, 27th August will receive a free can of the new Jameson Soda, Ginger & Lime variety of cans.

Jameson House Of Rounds

Friday, 26th August – Vic On The Park, Marrickville, NSW

Wafia

Sophiya

Saturday, 27th August – Vic On The Park, Marrickville, NSW

Skegss

Romero

Molly Rocket

Coconut Cream

