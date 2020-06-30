Skegss Announce Four Shows At NSW’s Brunswick Picture House

As live music begins to slowly trickle back into our lives, Skegss are taking a unique approach to playing their first hometown shows in promotion of their latest single ‘Under The Thunder’.

The band have announced four shows at Brunswick Picture House in Brunswick Heads to take place in early July, and every show will be exclusively black tie.

Punters are expected to be dressed up in full formal attire or they won’t be allowed in. The shows are going to have fans seated at round tables (a la Golden Globes) and there’ll be a magician, cheese platters and some limited edition merch.

Tickets for the residency show are on sale this Wednesday, with 50 inside and 50 outside tickets being available for each show to keep accordance with coronavirus restrictions.

Check out all the details, and listen to ‘Under The Thunder’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Skegss 2020 ‘Under The Thunder’ Black Tie Tour

Tickets on sale 9am Wednesday, 1st July

Wednesday, 8th – Saturday, 11th July

Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads

Tickets: Official Website