Skegss Bassist Toby Cregan Is Leaving the Band

Skegss have announced the departure of founding member Toby Cregan. The bassist will play his final shows with the band this year, including appearances at Groovin the Moo and Splendour in the Grass festivals, along with an upcoming UK tour. “We’re sad to announce our best mate Tobes is leaving the band and we wish him nothing but luck and good times,” the band wrote in a statement on Instagram earlier today.

“We want to thank him endlessly for the pivotal role he played in the creation of Skegss, and the band as a whole in the last 10 years. We could never have done it without him and love him heaps. The tours and memories are endless, not to mention the friendship we’ve had in all that time. Keen to continue with new music and tours to be announced soon.”

“We Could Never Have Done It Without Him”

Cregan also shared his own statement on Instagram. “I have been so lucky to have been in [Skegss] for about 10 years and I have had some of the best times of my life and made friendships that will remain forever,” he wrote. “It has been probably the hardest decision I have ever had to make but Splendour this year will be my last show with the band.

“I just want to live a simpler more wholesome life where I can spend more time with family, friends and my dog. I am so grateful for everyone I have worked with over the years on this and to everyone who has ever made it out to a gig. Love ya’s and can’t wait for the rest of the shows from now up until July.”

Cregan formed Skegss in 2014, alongside guitarist and vocalist Ben Reed, drummer Jonny Lani and guitarist Noa Deane (who left the band in 2015). The Byron Bay band released a string of EPs – 50 Push Ups for a Dollar in 2015, Everyone Is Good at Something in 2016 and Holiday Food in 2017 – before debut album My Own Mess arrived in 2018. The band’s second album, Rehearsal, was released in 2021.

