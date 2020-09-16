Skegss Play In A Country Pub Full Of Animals In The Video For New Single ‘Fantasising’

Aussie rock faves Skegss have shared their grunge-inflected new single ‘Fantasising’, just a few months after releasing ‘Under the Thunder’ back in June. The trio’s latest is buoyant ode to escapism, anchored around its breezy riffs and energetic rhythms.

“When I’m occupied I don’t have to think to breathe / As long as I’m making better memories,” sings the band’s Ben Reed on the track’s chorus. “Cos these things last as far as I can see”.

‘Fantasising’ arrives alongside a Kai Neville-directed video that finds the boys performing in an Aussie country pub to a motley crowd that comprises punters, alpacas, goats, dogs, snakes, iguanas and snakes alike. Watch that below.

It’s unclear at this stage whether ‘Fantasising’ and ‘Under the Thunder’ are standalone singles or are previewing a forthcoming album from the boys. The band released debut full-length My Own Mess back in 2018.

In July, Skegss played a handful of seated, black-tie shows at Brunswick Picture House in Brunswick Heads, NSW to launch ‘Under the Thunder’. The shows – which had a limited capacity of 100 tickets in accordance with coronavirus restrictions – were also live-streamed.

Check out the video for ‘Fantasising’ below.

