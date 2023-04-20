Skeleten Announces Debut Album ‘Under Utopia’, Shares New Single

Sydney-based producer and vocalist Russell Fitzgibbon – aka Skeleten – has announced his debut album, with Under Utopia set to arrive Friday, 28th July via Astral People/2MR. The announcement follows a long string of singles – some of which appear on Under Utopia‘s tracklist – over the past three years from Fitzgibbon, formerly a member of electronic duo Fishing.

To coincide with the announcement, Skeleten has shared new single ‘Sharing the Fire’, which the producer says was born out of an “almost frustrated desire to connect with more people and feel that sense of community through shared goals.” It arrives alongside a video directed by Tim Burnett and shot on 35mm. Watch that below.

Skeleten – ‘Sharing the Fire’

[embedded content]

“We’re more familiar with the idea of a dystopia in the modern world – that’s more close to our consciousness,” Fitzgibbon said of the album’s themes in a statement. “I wanted to explore the importance of imaging and embodying a new world.”

“I think the album came out of the experience of feeling this great desire to reconnect and dreaming of the power of community,” he continued. “[It’s] about seeing the world entirely new, full of hope and beauty, and all of us underneath pushing it upwards.”

Next month, Fitzgibbon will preview songs from the record with a studio party in Sydney which will take place Friday, 12th May. RSVP for that here.

