Skid Row Announce ‘The Gangs All Here’ 2022 Australian Tour

Get ready for some ~Monkey Business~ because Skid Row is heading our way later this year for the first time since 2018.

The 80’s glam rock icons are coming down under this December under the banner of The Gangs All Here tour.

However, contrary to what the title indicates, the Skid Row gang will not be all there. Frontman Sebastian Bach remains estranged from the group, with Swedish Idol star and powerhouse vocalist Erik Grönwall, formerly from the band HEAT, filling in on vocal duties.

The name of the tour actually refers to the band’s rockin’ new single, which you can take for a spin down below!

To sweeten the deal, Finnish glamsters Reckless Love and Aussie hard rock band Wicked Smile will complete the triple threat of hard rock across stages in Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Scroll down for all the details!

[embedded content]

Skid Row – ‘The Gang’s All Here’ 2022 Australian Tour Dates

w/ Reckless Love & Wicked Smile

Silverback members pre-sale commences on Thursday 31 March to Sunday 3 April 2022.

General on sale commences on Monday 4 April 2022

Wednesday, 7th December

The Gov, Adelaide

Tickets: Silverback

Friday, 9th December

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tickets: Silverback

Saturday, 10th December

Manning Bar, Sydney

Tickets: Silverback

Sunday, 11th December

170 Russell, Melbourne

Tickets: Silverback