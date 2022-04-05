Skillful Craftsman Enters into Strategic Agreement with Newlink Technology Inc.

Aims to jointly develop robotic process automation technology and a new vocational training environment based on AI and digital twin technology

WUXI, China, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, announced that Shenzhen Qianhai Jisen Information Technology Ltd. (“Jisen”), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Wuxi Kingway Technology Co., Ltd., the Company’s variable interest entity in China, has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Newlink Technology Inc. (“Newlink”) (HKEX: 09600), an IT solutions provider, to jointly develop robotic process automation (“RPA”) technology and a new vocational training environment based on AI and digital twin technology.

Pursuant to the Agreement, both parties agree to jointly develop the RPA technology. Newlink agrees to provide the fundamental technologies, and Jisen agrees to conduct research on the business demand of targeted companies and provide research and development solutions based on its research. Both parties also agree to jointly develop digital twin technology based vocational training environment, to provide training for employees at financial institutions and college students. Jisen agrees to provide Newlink’s customers with technical supports of virtual reality and the application of AI scenarios. As part of the Agreement, both parties agree to collaboratively work on industry expansion and increase each other’s business presence in both respective specialized industries. Both parties will also conduct in-depth cooperation in marketing and sales, including granting rights of distribution, project implementation, outsourcing, and operation and maintenance execution to the other party.

Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and Co-CEO of Skillful Craftsman, commented, “We are excited about the cooperation with Newlink, which will benefit both enterprises and individuals. By leveraging the advantages of Newlink’s AI-related resources and wide range of experience in educational, financial, and medical related markets, we believe the RPA technology will help enterprises improve their work efficiency and accelerate their digital transformation. The immersive AI teaching system for vocational training will provide an improved hands-on experience to students, assisting them in matching the current fast-evolving job market. To follow the Chinese government’s guideline on promoting vocational education, we strive to make our own efforts in developing an immersive AI teaching system and the RPA technologies, which can be applicable to the development needs of the society and country.”

About Newlink Technology Inc.

Founded in 2011, Newlink Technology Inc. is an IT solutions provider focusing primarily on traditional software-driven solutions and committed to providing innovative software-driven solutions powered by artificial intelligence and big data analytics for its customers. In 2020, Newlink’s customers were mainly from the finance industry and the healthcare industry among which Newlink provides traditional IT solutions and innovative IT solutions for financial institutions and it provides innovative IT solutions, or healthcare big data solutions, for healthcare institutions. For more information, please visit: https://www.xnewtech.com/Corporate-Information?_l=en.

About Skillful Craftsman

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. The Company began operations in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China education reform and development for labor employment. For more information, please visit: http://ir.kingwayup.com/.

