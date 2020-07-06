SKorea court rejects child porn site operator’s US extradition

SEOUL: A South Korean court on Monday rejected an extradition request by the United States for a man convicted of running one of the world’s biggest child pornography websites. Son Jong-woo, the operator of the South Korea-based dark web child porn site “Welcome to Video,” sold the content for digital cash around the world. He was convicted of violating South Korean child protection laws and completed an 18-month sentence in April but remained in custody after he was also indicted on US federal charges in Washington, D.C. — where he could face a much longer punishment. The Seoul High Court denied the US extradition request, saying that sending Son overseas could “hamper South Korea’s own investigation into sexually exploitive content,” Yonhap news agency reported. “The decision should not be interpreted as exonerating him,” the court added, according to Yonhap.