Skrillex Surprise-Releases New Album ‘Don’t Get Too Close’

Skrillex has surprised fans by dropping a brand new album just a couple of days after his last full-length release. On Friday, the producer released Quest For Fire, his first album since his 2014 solo debut Recess. On Sunday, without warning, he released Don’t Get Too Close, which features a number of tracks we’ve previously heard alongside new collaborations.

It features new collabs with artists like Justin Bieber, Don Toliver, and Kid Cudi, and also some songs that have been kicking around for a while, such as the title track featuring Bibi Bourelly, ‘Real Spring’ with Bladee, and ‘Way Back’. You can check out the full tracklist below.

Skrillex: ‘Way Back’ ft. PinkPantheress & Trippie Redd

Quest For Fire was also loaded with collaborations, with artists like Missy Eilliot, Porter Robinson, Pete Wentz, Four Tet, 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, and Beam. The critical reception has been fairly lukewarm, with Alexis Petridis of The Guardian writing that it seems like a “grab-bag of ideas” that achieve “varying degrees of success”. “You’re left with something that feels more like a crammed mood-board than an album,” Petridis wrote.

Skrillex – AKA Sonny Moore – celebrated the release of the record with a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in NYC alongside Four Tet and Fred Again... He also performed a surprise set on a bus in Times Square on the way to the gig.

Skrillex has previously spoken of going through a dark time in 2022, writing on Twitter in January 2023 that it was the toughest year of his life. “I literally found myself with no drive and purpose for the first time in my life,” he wrote, adding that he hadn’t really recovered from losing his mother a few years before.

“For the first time in 4-5 years I’ve found a new sense of peace,” he said. “It took so much work and sacrifice to get here,” he added. “The support you’ve all shown over the years does mean the world and I’ll continue to work on myself and not get into a situation where I have to cancel shows / go into hiding.”

Don’t Get Too Close Tracklist

‘Don’t Leave Me Like This’ (ft. Bobby Raps) ‘Way Back’ (ft. PinkPantheress, Trippie Redd) ‘Selecta’ (ft. BEAM) ‘Ceremony’ (ft. Yung Lean, Bladee) ‘Real Spring’ (ft. Bladee) ‘Summertime’ (ft. Kid Cudi) ‘Bad For Me’ (ft. Corbin, Chief Keef’) ‘3am’ (ft. Prentiss, Anthony Green) ‘Don’t Go’ (ft. Justin Bieber, Don Toliver) ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ (ft. Bibi Bourelly) ‘Mixed Signals’ (ft. Swae Lee) ‘Painting Rainbows’ (ft. Bibi Bourelly)

