“Sky Quizon wishes he could have met John Lloyd Cruz before taking on his role in ‘Tabing Ilog The Musical’”

Sky Quizon isn’t new to the theater discipline. In fact, the former Pinoy Big Brother alum, a graduate of the University of the Philippines Diliman, has been exposed to various stage productions during his college days.

And now, he officially debuts as Rovic (originally played by John Lloyd Cruz in the TV show) in the musical re-imagining of the hit 1999 ABS-CBN teen drama Tabing Ilog. But has he tried reaching out to John Lloyd Cruz to seek advice on how he should play the iconic role?

“Well, what I did was I tried watching ‘yung mga Tabing Ilog na clips. But parang even the management — I don’t know if they were able to contact John Lloyd na ma-invite manood because medyo MIA [Missing In Action] siya ngayon,” he told PUSH.

Since he wasn’t sure how to contact John Lloyd Cruz, he did his research about the show instead.

“So as much as I want to reach out and ask for tips kung paano niya binuhay si Rovic before, I just did my own homework. Ako na lang ‘yung nag-research. Pinanood ko siya. At siyempre dati pa siya. Tinitingala ko na siya before pa,” he said.

When asked what question he would ask John Lloyd Cruz if he ever gets a chance to meet the Kapamilya actor in the flesh, he said: “Siguro itatanong ko kung gaano niya kamahal si Edz.”

The 21-year-old PBB alum also admitted to feeling the pressure as he takes on the role played by one of the most promising actors in the Philippines.

“Well, sobra. Definitely nandu’n ‘yung pressure kasi it’s a big, iconic role before. [Tapos] bida si John Lloyd. Pero ako sobrang blessed lang, thankful na sa akin binigay [at] pinagkatiwala ‘yung role ni Rovic ni John Lloyd before,” he said.

He went on: “Gusto ko lamang mas galingan at ipakita na kung paano ko bibigyan ng hustisya ‘yung character ko.”

Quizon also said he hopes to give a new flavor to Rovic’s character through his perspective on the various issues confronting the youth today.

“Definitely kung paano ko tingnan ‘yung mundo ngayon, ‘yun ‘yung nilagay kong flavor at timpla kung papaano ko gagampanan ‘yung role ni Rovic,” Quizon said.

Tabing Ilog The Musical runs from March 7 to April 26 at the Dolphy Theater located inside the ABS-CBN complex.

Tickets are available via www.ktx.abs-cbn.com.