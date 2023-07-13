sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck welcome all tourist with irresistible online ticket discounts

Enjoy 360-degree panoramic views of the city from Hong Kong’s tallest building

HONG KONG, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — All major cities around the world have their own iconic observation decks, and sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck is undoubtedly the one for Hong Kong, which is located on the 100th floor of the International Commerce Centre, the tallest building in Hong Kong. It is the only indoor observation deck offering 360-degree panoramic views of the city and its famous Victoria Harbour. The deck also introduces different facets of Hong Kong culture via interactive facilities including sky-themed photo spots, the latest mobile application, AR Fun Photos and a 28-metre-long multimedia story wall.



sky100 offers 360-degree panoramic day and night views of the city and its famous Victoria Harbour

One of Hong Kong’s must-visit destinations – sky100 has received “Travelers’ Choice” for the eighth time since 2014 from the renowned travel website TripAdvisor in recognition of its breathtaking views and outstanding hospitality. sky100 is your first stop to discover the stunning cityscape and the best place to enjoy the iconic “A Symphony of Lights” show. Start an exclusive one-day trip exploring art and culture at West Kowloon, the surrounding neighborhood where you’ll find prestigious shopping malls, luxurious hotels and museums.

sky100 is inviting photography enthusiasts and tourists to join the “Photo Competition” till 6th September, to capture the splendour views and win fabulous prizes. This summer, the deck will bring you a series of various activities “Sky-high Chillest Photography Summer Campaign” from 18 July. To complete this inspirational experience, do not miss out on the scrumptious Café 100 by The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong where offering dinner courses, diners can enjoy this delectable taste while admiring the boundless sea views and romantic atmosphere. It’s the perfect place to celebrate any occasion at 393m above sea level!

Exclusive discount for tourists:

No trip to Hong Kong is complete without a visit to sky100 – and the many fun and exciting activities taking place this summer make it even more memorable. From now until 31 December 2023, overseas visitors can enjoy 25% OFF discount for online booking the standard admission tickets on the sky100 official website (Adults HK$ 148, Children and Seniors HK$ 96). Online book tickets now, come with your family and friends for sky-high fun at sky100.

sky100 Hong Kong Observation Deck

Opening: Daily 10:00 – 20:30 (Last entry 20:00)

Address: 100th Floor, International Commerce Center, Kowloon MTR Station, Hong Kong

Book Tickets: https://sky100.com.hk/en/offers/