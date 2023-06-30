Skyborn secures exclusive development rights for Finnish Pooki offshore wind farmSkyborn Renewables GmbH

Reservation agreeement signed

5 years exclusivity to develop Pooki project

Development works to start in August 2023

HAMBURG, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 30 June 2023 – Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) and state-owned Metsähallitus, have entered into a reservation agreement, granting five years of exclusive rights to develop Pooki offshore wind farm. Pooki project holds immense potential for Finland`s clean energy transition. Development works are scheduled to commence as early as August 2023.

“We are honored to have secured this exclusive five-year reservation agreement to develop Pooki offshore wind farm. It is a significant milestone for Skyborn and reinforces our confidence in the potential of offshore wind in Finland. Working alongside Metsähallitus, we are excited with this opportunity to participate in Finland’s transition towards a renewable future,” commented Thomas Karst, CEO of Skyborn.

“Finland is committed to expanding the capacity of emission-free energy through the rapid deployment of offshore wind. We welcome Skyborn Renewables to contribute to this development and strengthen fossil-free energy production in the country” says Tuomas Hallenberg, Property Development Director of Metsähallitus.

Pooki Offshore Wind Farm (in the vicinity of former Suurhiekka project), situated in the pristine waters of the Bothnian Bay in Finnish territory 25 kilometers from the shore and with an average water depth of 20 metres. Once constructed, this project will set the standards for offshore wind farms in Northern Finland. The current project plan envisions the installation of around 100 wind turbines with a combined capacity of over 2 GW.

