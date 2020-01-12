Slacker Pop Veterans Wavves Have Announced A ‘King Of The Beach’ 10 Year Anniversary Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 13, 2020

Cast your mind back a decade ago, to when a burgeoning indie-pop/surf-rock slacker revival was being spearheaded courtesy of a band by the name of Wavves. They had just released their third studio album King of the Beach, a blend of buoyant pop-punk with sun-soaked psychedelia.

It was a simpler time – and one you can now relive if you’re so inclined, with the band announcing an Australian tour for this March/April celebrating 10 years since the album’s release (feel free to join me in freaking out about the insanely rapid passage of time.)

They’ll be playing beloved cuts from the album like ‘Post Acid’ and ‘Green Eyes’ along with fan favourites from throughout their entire back catalogue, from their self-titled 2008 album to 2017’s You’re Welcome.

Check out dates and details below. Tickets go on sale this Friday,

Wavves ‘King of the Beach’ 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Sunday, 29th March

Amplifier Bar, Perth

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Wednesday, 1st April

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Thursday, 2nd April

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Friday, 3rd April

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets: Destroy All Lines

Saturday, 4th April

Crowbar, Brisbane

Tickets: Destroy All Lines