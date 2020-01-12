Slacker Pop Veterans Wavves Have Announced A ‘King Of The Beach’ 10 Year Anniversary Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 13, 2020
Cast your mind back a decade ago, to when a burgeoning indie-pop/surf-rock slacker revival was being spearheaded courtesy of a band by the name of Wavves. They had just released their third studio album King of the Beach, a blend of buoyant pop-punk with sun-soaked psychedelia.
It was a simpler time – and one you can now relive if you’re so inclined, with the band announcing an Australian tour for this March/April celebrating 10 years since the album’s release (feel free to join me in freaking out about the insanely rapid passage of time.)
They’ll be playing beloved cuts from the album like ‘Post Acid’ and ‘Green Eyes’ along with fan favourites from throughout their entire back catalogue, from their self-titled 2008 album to 2017’s You’re Welcome.
Check out dates and details below. Tickets go on sale this Friday,
Wavves ‘King of the Beach’ 10 Year Anniversary Tour
Sunday, 29th March
Amplifier Bar, Perth
Tickets: Destroy All Lines
Wednesday, 1st April
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Tickets: Destroy All Lines
Thursday, 2nd April
Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets: Destroy All Lines
Friday, 3rd April
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Tickets: Destroy All Lines
Saturday, 4th April
Crowbar, Brisbane
Tickets: Destroy All Lines