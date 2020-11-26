“Slapshock vocalist Jamir Garcia reportedly dead”

Jamir Garcia of Slapshock was reportedly found dead.

Slapshock lead vocalist Jamir Garcia was found dead in Quezon City.

According to a Quezon City Police report circulating online, Jamir was reportedly found dead at around 9:20 in the morning. He was rushed to the Metronorth Hospital but was eventually declared on Dead on Arrival.

RIP SIR JAMIR GARCIA ! The frontman of Filipino heavy metal band Slapshock Vladimir “Jamir” Garcia has died at the age… Posted by Death Threat Production on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

In a report published in The Daily Tribune last October, Slapshock guitarist Lee Nadela revealed that Slapshock decided to disband after 23 years following an alleged series of anomalies within the group which included unauthorized cash withdrawals and misappropriation of talent fees.

Later that month, band guitarist and Jamir’s first cousin Jerry Basco filed estafa and qualified theft charges amounting to 1 (one) million worth of royalties and talent fees against the lead vocalist of the band and one other member.

Slapshock was formed in 1997 and has released numerous hits including “Agent Orange,” “Ngayon Na,” and “Cariño Brutal.”