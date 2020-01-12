“Slater Young, Kryz Uy expecting baby boy”

Model-entrepreneur Slater Young and his blogger wife Kryz Uy are expecting a baby boy.

Model-entrepreneur Slater Young and his blogger wife Kryz Uy are expecting a baby boy.

The big revelation was made during Kryz’s 30th birthday celebration, which doubled as the couple’s gender reveal party, held last Saturday in their Cebu City home.

“It’s a #skyboy! Time to think of names. Thanks to our friends who made the whole surprise happen. So extra!” wrote Slater as caption to his latest Instagram post, showing him and Kryz posing by an illuminated blue bear during the event.

Kryz, on her part, also shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, saying: “It’s a boy! I hope our baby turns out exactly like his daddy.”

It was in December when Slater and Kryz first announced that they are expecting their first child.

The two tied the knot in Cebu last February.