“Slater Young, Kryz Uy welcome first child”

Kryz Uy gave birth to a baby boy on June 2.

Former Pinoy Big Brother Big Winner Slater Young and his wife, blogger Kryz Uy, welcomed their first child last week.

On her Instagram page, Kryz shared that she gave birth to a boy on June 2.

“Our little burrito, Scott Knoa. June 2, 2020, 7.9lbs (lol) born naturally. Huge thank you to the labor and delivery staff of CHH Mandaue and our amazing OB @tpm for taking such good care of me and our little family. Best experience ever,” she said.

It was in November 2019 when Kryz announced that she was pregnant.

The couple got married in February last year.