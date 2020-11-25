“Slater Young, Kryz Uy’s son gets baptized”

The son of model-entrepreneur Slater Young and vlogger Kryz Uy has been baptized.

On her Instagram page, Kryz shared photos of the baptism held in Cebu.

“Scottie boo’s Baptism day,” she wrote in the caption.

Slater and Kryz welcomed their baby boy, Scottie Knoa, last June, six months after they announced via a vlog that they were expecting a child.

Scottie is the first child of the couple, who have been married for nearly two years now.

Slater, who is known to many as the 2012 winner of the ABS-CBN reality show Pinoy Big Brother, tied the knot with Kryz in Cebu in February 2019.

