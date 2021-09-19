Slaughter, NorthPort bounce back strong to nip Rain or Shine

This time, the NorthPort Batang Pier made sure they’ll have seven-foot center Greg Slaughter inside in the crucial stretches of the game.

Slaughter came up with a monster performance all game long capped by a big-time block off Gabe Norwood to preserve the Batang Pier’s tense 91-88 overtime triumph against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Acknowledging his endgame blunder when he pulled Slaughter during their previous loss against the Magnolia Hotshots, NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio made sure to have the big man inside at a time when he’s badly needed and the veteran slotman responded with a big-time performance.

Slaughter, acquired in the off season from Baranbgay Ginebra in exchange for Christian Standhardinger, came away with six blocks, including that last one against Norwood.

But it wasn’t just on the defensive end where Slaughter proved to be more intimidating.

Inside, Slaughter was a tough match up for anyone as the former Ateneo center finished with a double-double performance of 25 points and 11 rebounds in 42 minutes of playing time.

“I was very upset that we lost (last time), but I’m very happy that we won (today),” said Slaughter.



Aside from Slaughter, Robert Bolick also played a brilliant, all-around game as he ended up with 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Sean Anthony played in pain down the stretch and went a point shy of finishing with a double-double performance of nine points and 10 rebounds. His nifty pirouette move to elude the defense of Jewel Ponferada, gave NorthPort a 90-86 lead with 53 seconds left in overtime.

Following its latest win, NorthPort has improved its win-loss record to 5-5 with still only a game left on its schedule. It moved up to sixth spot, carrying the same record with NLEX, but was able to move up because of the win over the other rule.

The Batang Pier outlasted the Road Warriors, 96-94, last week.

Rain or Shine ended its elimination round campaign with a 6-5 win-loss slate and is booted out of the race for the top two. But the Elasto Painters are already assured of a playoff spot and are currently at fifth spot, pending the outcome of the remaining games of the Batang Pier and the Road Warriors.