“SLAY GIRL! Vlogger Mimiyuuuh rocks the #VogueChallenge”

Social media influencer Mimiyuuuh shares her top three looks in her Vogue Challenge entry.

Last July 9, YouTube sensation and social media influencer Mimiyuuuh shared her take on the viral “Vogue Challenge” which started online this year when fashion photographers, models, and designers from the black community did their own take on the cover of the iconic magazine in an effort to encourage greater diversity and change in the global fashion industry.

The 23-year-old YouTuber, whose real name is Jeremy Sancebuche, first introduced herself on social media as“Mimiyuuuh when she first started vlogging in March 2019 and her Dalagang Filipina video went viral, which started the popularity of the Dalagang Filipina challenge that even local celebrities were doing. Mimiyuuuh now has 2.75M followers on YouTube.

Before joining YouTube, Mimiyuuuh interned for local fashion designer Mark Baumgarner. She graduated as a scholar from the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde with a degree in Fashion Design and Merchandising. More than her work on camera and on social media, Mimiyuuuh is also a designer and entrepreneur behind the clothing brand called Fangs which she describes as, “A contemporary street style brand that empowers women through unconventional and rugged clothing.” The mostly denim collection has already been worn on stage by the likes of celebrities like Nadine Lustre, Kim Chiu, and Sarah Geronimo.

In her YouTube video last July 9 titled, “D.I.Y VOGUE CHALLENGE WITH ;NEW NORMAL CLOTHING;!!! (AWRA PERO SAFELY),” Mimiyuuuh explained to her followers why fashion is important. “Ang fashion hindi lang yan kaartehan. It’s a way to boost your confidence and it’s also a way to express who you really are,” she said.

On her Instagram account, Mimiyuuuh wrote, “KA-VOGUE!!!!

Nakikisali lang po sa #voguechallenge wearing these new normal clothing from our local designers. Watch my latest vlog to watch the full photoshoot! Link in my bio po!! OH PAK!!! INGLES!! MOWDEL FROM BRAZIL!! xhnz~”

Watch Mimiyuuh’s #VogueChallenge vlog here:

