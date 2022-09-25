Sleater-Kinney Releasing ‘Dig Me Out’ 25th Anniversary Covers Album

Sleater-Kinney have detailed the forthcoming compilation album, Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album. As its name suggests, the album will feature a range of artists reimagining songs from Sleater-Kinney’s 1997 album, Dig Me Out, for its 25th anniversary. First announced back in April, the record will be released on Friday, 21st October.

Dig Me In includes contributions from the likes of Courtney Barnett, Wilco, The Linda Lindas, Low, and TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, all covering tracks from the Olympia-via-Portland group’s third album. A portion of proceeds will be donated to SMYRC, an LGBTQIA+ youth centre in Portland, Oregon.

Courtney Barnett – ‘Words And Guitar’

[embedded content]

Alongside the full track list, the group have shared Courtney Barnett’s version of ‘Words And Guitar’. Barnett has long been friends with the band, performing with them on multiple occasions and even featuring the band (including since-departed drummer Janet Weiss) in the video for her single ‘Elevator Operator’.

“The artists who appear on Dig Me In have not so much covered the 13 original songs, but reinterpreted and reimagined them,” Sleater-Kinney said in a statement. “Through added layers or the subtraction of guitars and drums, they provide a new way into the songs.

“Fresh rage, joy, pain, reclamation, slyness, and longing. Other interpretations slow down or stretch out the songs, trading urgency for contemplation, weariness or even a hint of ease.”

Released in April 1997, Dig Me Out introduced Sleater-Kinney reached a wider audience than either of its predecessors. Critically acclaimed for its emotional, electric delivery and progressive, feminist lyrics, the record has been hailed as one of the greatest of its era time by publications such as Spin and Rolling Stone.

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album will be released on 21st October.

Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album – Various Artists

St. Vincent – ‘Dig Me Out’ Wilco – ‘One More Hour’ Margo Price – ‘Turn It On’ Tunde Adebimpe – ‘The Drama You’ve Been Craving’ Self Esteem – ‘Heart Factory’ Courtney Barnett – ‘Words And Guitar’ Black Belt Eagle Scout – ‘It’s Enough’ The Linda Lindas – ‘Little Babies’ Jason Isbell / Amanda Shires – ‘Not What You Want’ Tyler Cole – ‘Buy Her Candy’ Big Joanie – ‘Things You Say’ Low – ‘Dance Song ’97’ Nnamdï – ‘Jenny’

