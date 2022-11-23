Sleep Token Announce 2023 Australian Tour Dates

After their highly-frothed debut Australian tour supporting local legends Northlane earlier this year, Sleep Token are returning for their first ever Aussie headline tour in 2023.

The mysterious UK underground act have booked in five Australian headline shows for next April and May, performing for audiences in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

WATCH: Sleep Token – ‘Alkaline’

[embedded content]

Known for their ritualistic performances, cryptic lyricism, stunning technicality and mesmerising blend of alt metal, progressive flourishes and post metal, Sleep Token will be returning to our shores to perform songs off their two celebrated albums, 2019’s Sundowning and 2021’s This Place Will Become Your Tomb.

You can peep all the details of Sleep Token’s debut Australian headline tour below.

Sleep Token 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Early bird pre-sale tickets on sale Monday, 28th November at 12pm local time

General tickets on sale Wednesday, 30th November at 10am local time via Destroy All Lines

Friday, 28th April, 2023 – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 29th April, 2023 – Metro Theatre, Sydney. NSW

Sunday, 30th April, 2023 – 170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023 – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, 4th May – Magnet House, Perth, WA

Further Reading

Slipknot, Parkway Drive, Megadeth Lead Knotfest Australia 2023 Lineup

Bring Me The Horizon, Deftones Headline Good Things 2022 Lineup

Sydney Harbour Punk Cruise ‘Sin Or Swim’ Announced Feat. Gyroscope, Bodyjar & More