Slipknot Announce New Album, ‘The End, So Far’, Share New Single

Slipknot have announced the release of their seventh album, The End, So Far. Set to arrive on 30th September, the group have given fans a taste of what’s to come by way of lead single ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’.

In a statement released alongside the new single, co-founding percussionist M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan explained that despite the album’s title, it’s the start of a new era for the group. “New music, new art, and new beginnings,” Crahan said. “Get ready for the end.”

Slipknot – ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’

[embedded content]

Slipknot last released a new album by way of 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind, which became their third consecutive record to top the charts in both Australia and the US. In 2021, co-founding percussionist Joey Jordison passed away, having previously left the group in 2013.

More recently though, members of Slipknot had teased the release of new music, but were relatively coy in regards to when it would arrive. In late 2021, the band unveiled new single ‘The Chapeltown Rag’. Though ostensibly believed to be a standalone release, news of their new album has confirmed that the track will appear on The End, So Far later this year.

The End, So Far is set for release on Friday, 30th September.

Slipknot – The End, So Far

Adderall The Dying Song (Time To Sing) The Chapeltown Rag Yen Hivemind Warranty Medicine For The Dead Acidic Heirloom H377 De Sade Finale

