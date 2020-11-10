Slipknot Are Working On New Music

Good news maggots, Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has confirmed the band has started writing music for that new album. The band shared a video of Clown, VMan, and NG (New Guy or Tortilla Man if you will) signing their new Slipknot whiskey and having a chat.

Broadcasting from the distillery itself where the Slipknot No. 9 Iowa Whiskey was created, the trio chat with the head distiller.

“Right now is kind of an interesting time,” says Clown. “We’re taking this time to write some new music.”

“So for the last week, we’ve been just having a good time, eating a lot of food and writing God music. So we’re having a good time.”

“It’s been good ’cause there’s no pressure, it’s not like we have to,” continues Clown.

“We’re doing it ’cause we want to. It’s just been a blessing because boredom can set in and I know all of us in the world are going crazy so we’re really lucky to be together and doing what we love most.”

It comes after Slipkot’s frontman Corey Taylor told fans last month that they’d begun planning for a new album.

Asked about the lyrical content on the new release Clown said, “We don’t usually speak for Corey, or whatever, but I can imagine that anything that affects him and affects us and affects you will be included.”

Catch the chat in full below.

In other Slipknot news, former drummer, Chris Fehn has dropped his lawsuit against the band after a year of legal back and forths.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]